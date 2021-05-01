Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Short Interest Update

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TPRKY opened at $22.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.97. Travis Perkins has a 12-month low of $20.46 and a 12-month high of $24.56.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Travis Perkins from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

