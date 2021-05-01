Tran Capital Management L.P. Invests $37.53 Million in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Tran Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 203,416 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $37,534,000. The Walt Disney accounts for 3.3% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total value of $41,826,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,785,668.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 237,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $41,743,050.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 839,487 shares of company stock worth $158,444,151 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.69.

DIS opened at $186.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $337.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.99, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.17 and its 200 day moving average is $169.32. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $98.86 and a 12-month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

