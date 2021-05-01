Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Increased to $215.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TSCO. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.52.

TSCO opened at $188.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $99.54 and a fifty-two week high of $192.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.06 and its 200 day moving average is $154.39.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $5,655,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 669.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,302 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 224.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 23.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $2,582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

