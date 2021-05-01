Total (EPA:FP) Given a €50.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Total (EPA:FP) received a €50.00 ($58.82) target price from Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FP. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of Total and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Total and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of Total and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of Total and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Total currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €44.89 ($52.81).

Total stock opened at €36.83 ($43.32) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €38.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is €35.79. Total has a fifty-two week low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a fifty-two week high of €49.33 ($58.04).

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

