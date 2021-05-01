Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) posted its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 22.73% and a return on equity of 10.91%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TMP traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.15. The company had a trading volume of 58,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,742. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Tompkins Financial has a one year low of $53.32 and a one year high of $92.80.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Tompkins Financial’s previous dividend of $0.52. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

