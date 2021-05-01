TitanSwap (TITAN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.17 Million

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 1st. Over the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded up 17.3% against the dollar. TitanSwap has a total market cap of $122.69 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TitanSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.30 or 0.00003993 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00066579 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00019793 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00070787 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.88 or 0.00813246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.98 or 0.00095560 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00044409 BTC.

About TitanSwap

TitanSwap (TITAN) is a coin. It was first traded on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

TitanSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TitanSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TitanSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

