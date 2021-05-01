Titan Coin (TTN) Price Reaches $0.0025

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. Titan Coin has a market cap of $2.28 million and $3,379.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Titan Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Titan Coin has traded up 25.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006817 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003434 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00015663 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000149 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000115 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 52.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 44.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

TTN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

