TimkenSteel Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 5,087 call options on the company. This is an increase of 992% compared to the typical daily volume of 466 call options.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TMST shares. TheStreet raised TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of TimkenSteel from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMST. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in TimkenSteel during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the third quarter worth about $37,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TimkenSteel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in TimkenSteel by 238.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 7,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in TimkenSteel in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMST stock opened at $12.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $548.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.91. TimkenSteel has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $13.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average is $6.87.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $211.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.80 million. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TimkenSteel will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

