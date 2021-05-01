TIM (NYSE:TIMB) versus The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB) Head-To-Head Comparison

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) and The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares TIM and The Liberty Braves Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TIM 10.51% 8.28% 4.67% The Liberty Braves Group -33.90% -0.28% -0.13%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for TIM and The Liberty Braves Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TIM 0 1 1 0 2.50 The Liberty Braves Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

TIM has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Liberty Braves Group has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TIM and The Liberty Braves Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TIM $4.22 billion 1.29 $917.85 million $1.03 10.88 The Liberty Braves Group $476.00 million 0.07 $106.00 million N/A N/A

TIM has higher revenue and earnings than The Liberty Braves Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.9% of TIM shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TIM beats The Liberty Braves Group on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

TIM Company Profile

TIM S.A. operates as a telecommunication company in Brazil. The company offers mobile and fixed telephony, and Internet access via modem, tablet, and mobile phone, as well as ultra-broadband services. It also offers corporate solutions, including fixed voice and advanced data services for small, medium, and large companies. The company was formerly known as Intelig TelecomunicaÃ§Ãµes Ltda. and changed its name to TIM S.A. on September 06, 2017. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. TIM S.A. is a subsidiary of TIM Brasil ServiÃ§os e ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

