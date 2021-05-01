TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Short Interest Down 38.4% in April

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 362,800 shares, a decline of 38.4% from the March 31st total of 589,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 574,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.25 target price on shares of TILT in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of TILT to $1.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

TLLTF stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average is $0.43. TILT has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $0.75.

TILT Holdings Inc, a vertically-integrated technology and infrastructure company, provides various products and services across the cannabis industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Cannabis, Technology and Infrastructure, Distribution, Accessories, and Other.

