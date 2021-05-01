Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK) Insider Acquires A$51,350.00 in Stock

Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK) insider Alexander Waislitz bought 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.40 ($0.28) per share, with a total value of A$51,350.00 ($36,678.57).

Alexander Waislitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Alexander Waislitz bought 21,551 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.39 ($0.28) per share, with a total value of A$8,404.89 ($6,003.49).

On Thursday, April 22nd, Alexander Waislitz purchased 130,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.39 ($0.28) per share, with a total value of A$50,700.00 ($36,214.29).

On Tuesday, April 20th, Alexander Waislitz purchased 78,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.39 ($0.28) per share, with a total value of A$30,030.00 ($21,450.00).

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Alexander Waislitz purchased 53,500 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.38 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of A$20,062.50 ($14,330.36).

On Friday, March 19th, Alexander Waislitz purchased 81,734 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.37 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of A$29,832.91 ($21,309.22).

On Monday, March 15th, Alexander Waislitz purchased 140,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.36 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of A$49,700.00 ($35,500.00).

On Wednesday, March 10th, Alexander Waislitz purchased 70,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.36 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of A$24,850.00 ($17,750.00).

On Friday, March 5th, Alexander Waislitz bought 96,703 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.37 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of A$35,296.60 ($25,211.85).

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Alexander Waislitz bought 98,295 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.38 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of A$37,057.22 ($26,469.44).

On Monday, March 1st, Alexander Waislitz bought 5,002 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.39 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,925.77 ($1,375.55).

Thorney Technologies Company Profile

Thorney Technologies Ltd invests in technology related companies. The company was formerly known as Australian Renewable Fuels Limited and changed its name to Thorney Technologies Ltd in December 2016. Thorney Technologies Ltd was founded in 2005 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

