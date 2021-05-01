TheStreet Upgrades Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) from a d rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

GWB has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Western Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Great Western Bancorp from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get Great Western Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE GWB opened at $33.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Great Western Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $34.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.60.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. Great Western Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 137.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is 2.50%.

In other Great Western Bancorp news, insider Andrew James Pederson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $38,568.00. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 47.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 12,644 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 6.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 19,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.