The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 431,554.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,471 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ecofin Advisors Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 284,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 7.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 27,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMB has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank raised The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

The Williams Companies stock opened at $24.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.91. The stock has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.47, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.48 and a 52 week high of $24.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.66%.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

