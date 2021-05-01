The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Acquired by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 130.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,405 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 239,985 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,661 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 215,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth $28,074,000.

WU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.97.

In other The Western Union news, CEO Hikmet Ersek sold 233,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $5,591,568.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,104,219 shares in the company, valued at $26,401,876.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jean Claude Farah sold 28,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $660,281.65. Insiders have sold 324,677 shares of company stock worth $7,760,531 over the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Western Union stock opened at $25.76 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $26.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a positive change from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.34%.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

