The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WEIR. Barclays increased their price target on The Weir Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,350 ($30.70) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised The Weir Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 1,730 ($22.60) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Weir Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Weir Group from GBX 2,190 ($28.61) to GBX 2,470 ($32.27) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Weir Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,481.82 ($19.36).

LON WEIR opened at GBX 1,917 ($25.05) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,856.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,834.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The Weir Group has a 1-year low of GBX 829.80 ($10.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,130 ($27.83).

In other news, insider John Heasley sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,859 ($24.29), for a total transaction of £54,766.14 ($71,552.31). Also, insider S (Venkat) Venkatakrishnan acquired 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,956 ($25.56) per share, with a total value of £4,890 ($6,388.82).

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

