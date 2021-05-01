The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC decreased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,209,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at about $349,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,411,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $230,026.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,045.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $9,451,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,923,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,194 shares of company stock worth $16,830,409. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRV opened at $154.66 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.10 and a 12-month high of $161.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.33. The firm has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

TRV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.25.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

