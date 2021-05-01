The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Sets New 12-Month High at $85.13

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$85.13 and last traded at C$84.69, with a volume of 2695884 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$84.59.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$88.00 price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$75.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Cormark reiterated a “na” rating and set a C$82.00 price target (down from C$83.00) on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$75.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$81.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$153.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$82.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$73.72.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C$0.33. The company had revenue of C$10.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.67 billion. As a group, analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.0399998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.94%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

