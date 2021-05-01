The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Position Increased by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 240.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,178 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 8,980 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,002 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 16,055 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX opened at $71.00 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.52 and a 1 year high of $71.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.62 billion, a PE ratio of 118.34, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.92.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

