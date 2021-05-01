The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued their neutral rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $150.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $165.00.

PG has been the subject of several other research reports. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.93.

NYSE:PG opened at $133.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $326.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble has a 1-year low of $111.25 and a 1-year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 67.97%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $399,068.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 560,215 shares of company stock valued at $72,179,449 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,345,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,500,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,987 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $3,679,005,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,571,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,453 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,482,000 after acquiring an additional 85,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,812,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,736,000 after purchasing an additional 611,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

