The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $195.00 to $210.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. The Middleby traded as high as $186.14 and last traded at $183.17, with a volume of 1095 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $183.30.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MIDD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $150.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of The Middleby from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, CL King raised The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Middleby presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.56.

Get The Middleby alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Middleby in the third quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in The Middleby by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of The Middleby by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 57,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Middleby by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.52 and its 200-day moving average is $140.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $729.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.90 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.