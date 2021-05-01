The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their neutral rating on shares of The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $41.00 target price on the stock.

KHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $41.29 on Wednesday. The Kraft Heinz has a 12 month low of $28.12 and a 12 month high of $41.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.27. The firm has a market cap of $50.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. Analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $243,712,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in The Kraft Heinz by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,138,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027,154 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,490,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862,841 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in The Kraft Heinz by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,465,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 517.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,200,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,900 shares during the period. 58.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

