The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Hits New 52-Week High Following Strong Earnings

Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $41.68 and last traded at $41.50, with a volume of 277360 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.12.

The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,712,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,138,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027,154 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,490,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862,841 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,465,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,431 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 517.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,200,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.27. The firm has a market cap of $50.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.22, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

