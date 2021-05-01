The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 31.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,851 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,707 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for about 1.0% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $17,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,929,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,223 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,142,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,631,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,984 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,497,550,000 after purchasing an additional 991,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 894,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $237,525,000 after purchasing an additional 540,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $323.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $348.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $306.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.20. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.21 and a 12-month high of $328.83.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.65.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

