The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Holdings Raised by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in The Hershey by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in The Hershey by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Hershey by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $164.30 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $125.50 and a 52-week high of $165.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.16.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.79.

In related news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total transaction of $1,222,961.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,775.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $48,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,559,172.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,926 shares of company stock worth $2,914,171 in the last quarter. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

