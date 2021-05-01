The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) in a research report released on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $82.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HIG. MKM Partners restated a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.77.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $65.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.75. The company has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.26 and a fifty-two week high of $69.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.78%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $126,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,588. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $2,153,499.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,589,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,332 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,527. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $395,322,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $192,651,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $324,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,415 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 313.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,283,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 135.5% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,506,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $123,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,126 shares in the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.