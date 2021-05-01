The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.91 EPS

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.91, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 10.90%.

THG traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $138.31. The company had a trading volume of 355,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,043. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.37 and a 200-day moving average of $117.96. The Hanover Insurance Group has a one year low of $80.79 and a one year high of $142.00.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on THG. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.