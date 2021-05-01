The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.91 EPS

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.91, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 6.35%.

Shares of THG stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.31. The company had a trading volume of 355,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,043. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $80.79 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.37 and its 200 day moving average is $117.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on THG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.