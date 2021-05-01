The Graph (GRT) Trading 28.4% Higher Over Last Week

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Over the last seven days, The Graph has traded 28.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. The Graph has a total market capitalization of $2.07 billion and $305.09 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Graph coin can currently be bought for $1.66 or 0.00002884 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00070799 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00019796 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00067222 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.13 or 0.00863444 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.34 or 0.00095923 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00049467 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

The Graph Profile

The Graph is a coin. Its launch date was December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,245,666,867 coins. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

The Graph Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

