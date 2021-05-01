The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:GT opened at $17.21 on Friday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1 year low of $5.73 and a 1 year high of $19.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.17.

Get The Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

GT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Nomura lowered The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Northcoast Research lifted their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.