The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Receives $28.39 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.39.

GPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on The Gap from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on The Gap from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on The Gap from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Gap from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on The Gap from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

In related news, EVP Sheila Peters sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $33,247.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $308,457.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 36,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $1,026,424.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,523,639.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 442,282 shares of company stock worth $13,591,000 in the last quarter. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in The Gap by 230.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in The Gap during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in The Gap by 12.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,138 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in The Gap by 5.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in The Gap by 11,950.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 43,742 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 43,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPS stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,143,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,853,104. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.39 and a 200-day moving average of $24.40. The Gap has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $34.86.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. The Gap had a negative return on equity of 24.81% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The Gap’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Gap will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

About The Gap

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

