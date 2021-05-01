The Flowr (CVE:FLWR) PT Lowered to C$0.45

The Flowr (CVE:FLWR) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at ATB Capital from C$0.70 to C$0.45 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 60.71% from the company’s current price.

Separately, MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of The Flowr from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday.

CVE:FLWR opened at C$0.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$101.29 million and a P/E ratio of -0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.75. The Flowr has a twelve month low of C$0.27 and a twelve month high of C$0.72.

The Flowr Corporation cultivates, produces, and sells cannabis in Canada. It also has operations in Canada, Europe, and Australia. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

