The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.49%. The Ensign Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.540-3.660 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.54-3.66 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.85. The stock had a trading volume of 353,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,290. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.86. The Ensign Group has a 1 year low of $33.72 and a 1 year high of $98.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.05%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.38.

In other news, EVP Chad Keetch sold 15,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total value of $1,425,829.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,827 shares in the company, valued at $7,601,728.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,206.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,314 shares of company stock worth $2,498,015. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

