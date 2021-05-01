The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Bought by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 7.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 551 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COO. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 361.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 369.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

Shares of COO opened at $410.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $268.92 and a one year high of $414.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.42, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $390.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.92.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $680.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.85.

In other The Cooper Companies news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total value of $30,990,501.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,029,555.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $1,051,702.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,965.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.