The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 29,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 318,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,781,000 after purchasing an additional 14,617 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 357,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 258,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,167,000 after buying an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. HSBC decreased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.69.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,530,796.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO stock opened at $53.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $232.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $43.20 and a one year high of $54.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.