The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) PT Raised to $93.00

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SCHW. Zacks Investment Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Argus upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.59.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $70.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $72.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.75.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $640,517.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Martinetto sold 255,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.70, for a total value of $18,306,515.70. Insiders have sold 2,305,954 shares of company stock worth $145,975,294 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 87.3% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 77.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

