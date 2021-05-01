The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $90.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Brinks Company is the global leader in total cash management, secure route-based logistics and payment solutions including cash-in-transit, ATM services, cash management services (including vault outsourcing, money processing and intelligent safe services), and international transportation of valuables. Their customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers and other commercial operations. Their global network of operations in 41 countries serves customers in more than 100 countries. “

Get The Brink's alerts:

BCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of The Brink’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist raised their price target on shares of The Brink’s from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th.

NYSE:BCO traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,385. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.72 and a 200-day moving average of $69.60. The Brink’s has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $84.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -319.68 and a beta of 1.53.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.96 million. The Brink’s had a positive return on equity of 95.65% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Brink’s will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 26,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total value of $2,010,845.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $415,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCO. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,248,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,908,000 after buying an additional 410,115 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Brink’s by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,946,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,172,000 after acquiring an additional 380,667 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Brink’s in the 4th quarter valued at $26,275,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in The Brink’s by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,663,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,770,000 after purchasing an additional 356,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of The Brink’s by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,236,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,052,000 after purchasing an additional 204,842 shares in the last quarter.

The Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Brink’s (BCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.