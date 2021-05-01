The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) PT Raised to $1,538.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price objective raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut The Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,325.00 to $1,395.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup cut The Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,395.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The Boston Beer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,238.36.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $1,216.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 86.89 and a beta of 0.76. The Boston Beer has a 1 year low of $452.45 and a 1 year high of $1,349.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,191.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,045.48.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boston Beer will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total value of $4,756,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,863,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total value of $1,296,574.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,810 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,689. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,456,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,180,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $440,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,131,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

