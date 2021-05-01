The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 178.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 7,556 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $505,000. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.83.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $88.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.45. The firm has a market cap of $60.51 billion, a PE ratio of 82.70 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.80 and a 12-month high of $90.42.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.23%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

