The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $31.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $30.00. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.85% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BPRN. Boenning Scattergood raised The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on The Bank of Princeton from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Bank of Princeton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

BPRN opened at $29.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $201.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.63. The Bank of Princeton has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $30.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.76.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. On average, research analysts forecast that The Bank of Princeton will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 304.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in The Bank of Princeton in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 564.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after buying an additional 16,062 shares during the period. 36.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

