The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Bought by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC raised its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 584.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,345 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $5,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALL shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Allstate currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.20.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $126.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $84.97 and a 52-week high of $128.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.19. The company has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 31.06%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

