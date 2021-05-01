TFI International (TSE:TFII) PT Raised to C$117.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at CIBC to C$117.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TFI International from C$76.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on TFI International from C$81.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Desjardins lifted their target price on TFI International from C$108.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on TFI International to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on TFI International from C$100.00 to C$107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TFI International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$104.63.

Shares of TFII opened at C$107.70 on Thursday. TFI International has a 52-week low of C$34.85 and a 52-week high of C$108.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.04 billion and a PE ratio of 28.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$94.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$78.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73.

In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$101.50, for a total value of C$5,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,165,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$422,762,116.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

