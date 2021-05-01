TFI International (NYSE:TFII) PT Raised to $102.00 at Credit Suisse Group

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $92.00 to $102.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TFII. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Desjardins raised their price objective on TFI International from $78.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on TFI International from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group downgraded TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of TFI International to an “outperformer” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.45.

Shares of NYSE:TFII opened at $87.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73. TFI International has a 12 month low of $24.39 and a 12 month high of $88.31.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Research analysts forecast that TFI International will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

