TFI International (NYSE:TFII) PT Raised to $102.00 at Credit Suisse Group

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $92.00 to $102.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.37% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TFII. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Desjardins raised their price objective on TFI International from $78.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on TFI International from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group downgraded TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of TFI International to an “outperformer” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.45.
Shares of NYSE:TFII opened at $87.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73. TFI International has a 12 month low of $24.39 and a 12 month high of $88.31.
About TFI International
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging
Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.