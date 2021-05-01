Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TXRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $139.29.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Shares of TXRH traded up $3.31 on Friday, reaching $107.02. 1,755,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,710. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 137.21, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.05. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $41.68 and a 52-week high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. Analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 2,688 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $249,500.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,137.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $212,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,071 shares of company stock valued at $10,386,397. Corporate insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 13,833 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,377,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 128,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,781,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 333,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.