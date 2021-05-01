Tetragon Financial Group Ltd Plans Dividend of $0.10 (LON:TFG)

Tetragon Financial Group Ltd (LON:TFG) announced a dividend on Friday, April 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

TFG stock opened at GBX 10.03 ($0.13) on Friday. Tetragon Financial Group has a 52-week low of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 10.60 ($0.14). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 9.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 9.65.

