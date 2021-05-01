Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Insider Byron Elmer Grote Buys 4,500 Shares

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) insider Byron Elmer Grote bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 306 ($4.00) per share, for a total transaction of £13,770 ($17,990.59).

TSCO stock opened at GBX 221 ($2.89) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 227.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 228.82. Tesco PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 217.10 ($2.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 329.33 ($4.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.14, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a GBX 5.95 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. Tesco’s payout ratio is presently 0.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Tesco from GBX 286 ($3.74) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 282.67 ($3.69).

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

