Tervita (TSE:TEV) PT Raised to C$6.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Tervita (TSE:TEV) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TEV. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Tervita from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tervita in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Tervita from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tervita in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Tervita from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$4.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.64.

Shares of TEV opened at C$5.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$607.23 million and a PE ratio of -583.33. Tervita has a 12 month low of C$1.69 and a 12 month high of C$5.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 440.44.

Tervita (TSE:TEV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($1.06) by C$0.87. The company had revenue of C$381.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Tervita will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tervita

Tervita Corporation operates as an environmentally focused waste service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and purchases and sells oil volumes with treatment, recovery, terminalling, and disposal services.

