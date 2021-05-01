Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.

Territorial Bancorp has increased its dividend by 15.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

TBNK traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.15. 58,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,936. Territorial Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.66. The company has a market capitalization of $239.28 million, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.57.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 23.28%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

