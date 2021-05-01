Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $64.35

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $64.35 and last traded at $64.35, with a volume of 30 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.65.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRNO. BTIG Research upped their price target on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Terreno Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 54.22 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.48.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.18). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 44.26%. The company had revenue of $48.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.73 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 308.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Terreno Realty by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in Terreno Realty by 2,239.1% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terreno Realty Company Profile (NYSE:TRNO)

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

