Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 180,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,354 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $10,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRNO. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TRNO opened at $64.52 on Friday. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $44.53 and a 12 month high of $64.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.22 and a beta of 0.54.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.18). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 44.26%. The firm had revenue of $48.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.73 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRNO shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Terreno Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.63.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

