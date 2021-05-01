Terex (NYSE:TEX) Issues Earnings Results

Terex (NYSE:TEX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. Terex updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.350-2.550 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.65-2.85 EPS.

NYSE TEX traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,004,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,478. Terex has a 52 week low of $11.54 and a 52 week high of $50.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -783.17 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.77%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TEX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Terex from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Terex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.88.

In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 53,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $2,129,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $401,900.00. Insiders sold 168,104 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,687 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

